Video: Arsenal star spotted at “illegal nightclub” as club hint at punishment

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could be in trouble after supposedly being spotted at a private night club that goes against current COVID-19 regulations.

The Ghana international can be seen in the video below appearing to dance at a private event in what the Sun describe as an “illegal nightclub”, with the club said to be taking the matter “seriously”, suggesting a punishment could be on the cards…

This really isn’t a great look from Partey if the scenes really are as bad as they seem, and one has to hope all teams can discipline their players in the appropriate manner.

It’s undoubtedly been difficult for everyone to not be able to live as we’re used to during this pandemic, but large indoor gatherings like this are precisely the kind of thing that will only prolong the struggles with the rules we’re all so keen to see the end of.