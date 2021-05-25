Menu

Arsenal star pushing for shock Chelsea transfer as it’s understood he won’t play for the Gunners again

We all have dreams and aspirations in life, but just because we all want something great to happen it doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s even close to becoming the reality.

Willian has endured a pretty tough time at Arsenal where he didn’t contribute enough and he can probably be written off as a flop, so this would be a major shock if he somehow managed to force a return to Chelsea:

That Sky report confirms that the reason he left Chelsea in the first place was because they weren’t willing to offer him a three-year deal, but clearly he now regrets not taking them up on that offer after going to Arsenal.

His Arsenal contract does run until 2023 so in theory it’s possible that a fee might be needed, but it’s easy to see a situation where Mikel Arteta agrees to let him walk for nothing if it means he can use that wage to freshen up his squad.

It’s absolutely worth pointing out that there’s no sign of any interest from Chelsea and it would be a bizarre move for Thomas Tuchel to make, so the reported interest from MLS does look like his most likely option.

The most positive thing about this from an Arsenal point of view is it does look like they are willing to admit the mistake and let him go rather than sticking with him and making it worse, but a return to Stamford Bridge would be an absolute shocker.

3 Comments

  1. Silentstan says:
    May 25, 2021 at 1:45 pm

    He knows the fans are going to hammer him and his heart has never been in it anyway

  2. Didrik Plehn says:
    May 25, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    Sounds like balderdash and clueless speculations.

  3. CorporateMan says:
    May 25, 2021 at 2:51 pm

    We are back in that season of strange and meaningless rumours on player movements

