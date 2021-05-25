It will be interesting to see how this latest piece of Arsenal transfer news goes down with the club’s fans as Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce makes it very clear he will do what he can to sign Joe Willock.

Willock hadn’t been a regular for the Gunners prior to moving to Newcastle on loan in January, and it’s still not entirely clear how he might fit into Mikel Arteta’s side in the long run.

Still, the 21-year-old’s outstanding form for the Magpies surely shows he’s worth giving more opportunities to, and Arsenal fans may be worried about losing him after neglecting him in the past.

It seems pretty clear that Willock is happy and enjoying his football at St James’ Park, and Newcastle boss Bruce seems very keen to ensure the player can stay at the club for longer, though he’s not specific about whether this would be by extending his loan or trying to sign him permanently.

Discussing Willock’s future, as quoted by the Chronicle, Bruce said: “Can we keep him? We will try our very, very best.

“When you sign a young player, and you take them from London, fair play to his family, who have supported him, and he wanted to come.

“He’s thoroughly enjoyed it, which helps.

“But, yeah, as an impact, he has to be, with the problems we’ve had. He gives us that wonderful running power from midfield, which, I think, is there for everyone to see.”

Bruce suggested he would be knocking on the door of his chairman for more money for signings this summer, which could perhaps point towards his desire to get the funds needed to keep Willock.

He added: “At every club, we all want to succeed. Newcastle finishing 12th, that cannot be judged as an achievement.

“We’re pleased, don’t get me wrong from where we were. We’ve got to do better than that, that’s my job, to knock on the door, and make us better.”