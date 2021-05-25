Menu

(Photo) Arsenal star drops clearest hint yet over his future with message to Gunners fans

Dani Ceballos has made it clear he’s set to leave Arsenal with a message to the club’s fans on Instagram.

The Spain international spent two seasons on loan with the Gunners, but now looks set to return to Real Madrid after failing to make much of an impact.

See below as the reliable Fabrizio Romano recently tweeted that Ceballos would not be staying at Arsenal…

Ceballos has now all but confirmed his departure on Instagram as he penned a heartfelt goodbye message to Arsenal’s supporters.

The 24-year-old wished the club the best for the future and tipped them to get back to being successful after a difficult spell…

Ceballos looked a promising signing when he first joined Arsenal, but it’s clear things just haven’t quite clicked for him in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Gooners probably won’t be too sad to see him go, though they’ll no doubt be hoping his fellow Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard can remain at the Emirates Stadium for a little longer.

