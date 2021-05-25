Barcelona appear to have made their decision on Ronald Koeman’s future after meeting tonight

There is something strange about the speculation over Ronald Koeman’s future, mainly because he is under contract so it’s not like he needs to convince the board to give him a new deal.

Despite that you can tell that something isn’t quite right, and there has been a feeling that he could be replaced this summer after a terrible end to the season allowed Atletico Madrid to win the title.

Barca do need to have a solid summer of recruitment and nobody is going to sign if the managerial situation is up in the air, but it looks like there is good news for Koeman as reports are emerging to suggest that he’s getting at least one more season in charge:

Ronald Koeman’s agent Rob Jansen after meeting with Barcelona president Laporta: “The feeling is positive. It’s even that good that Ronald might even stay longer (than 2021/22). But we are not this far yet, more conversations will follow”, he told Telegraaf. ? #FCB @MikeVerweij — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2021

The agent maybe needs to calm down when he’s talking about a contract extension as Koeman will need to prove himself next year, but this does look like the best option when you consider the good things he did last year.

He managed to turn their fortunes around and they were playing some nice stuff at times, while an improbable title charge only just came off the tracks in the final games and it was in their hands at one stage.

The problem is the over-reliance on Lionel Messi so they need to find new recruits who can take that pressure off, but Koeman also did some great work when it comes to developing the younger players so that should also continue under his tutelage.

It doesn’t sound like he’s in the safest position with only one year on his deal and he could be quickly sacked if they don’t start well, but he has a chance to build on some solid work last season.