Barcelona set for big summer as four top-quality free agent deals are close to being confirmed

It was clear that Barcelona needed to add some serious quality to the squad this summer, but there wasn’t a lot of money to spend so it would need to be a case of finding free agents who could improve them.

That’s not always easy to do as there tends to be a reason that players are reaching the end of their contracts, but this could be a rare example where they are signing four very good players who would all be kept on by their existing club if they could:

Barcelona plans on free agents ?? – Gini Wijnaldum is now close to sign until June 2024. He received approaches from PSG and Bayern but no agreement. – Sergio Agüero: done deal. – Eric Garcia: done deal. – Depay: Barça made their proposal, waiting for Memphis final answer. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2021

There’s still work to be done to get a couple over the line, but Eric Garcia looks like a natural successor to Gerard Pique and he’s still only 20 years old so that will be a great piece of business if he lives up to his early potential.

Aguero is a no-brainer as long as he can stay fit, and a front three containing him alongside Messi and Memphis Depay could be fantastic to watch if they are able to gel and compliment each other.

You have to think that signing the Dutch pair will be a key sign that Ronald Koeman isn’t going anywhere, but Wijnaldum would bring some real energy and drive to a midfield that has looked a bit passive at times this season.

If all four players are signed then you can also expect some kind of clear-out with some of the current squad making way, so if they can improve the team and make some money through player sales then it will be a perfect summer for the club.