Barcelona do lose a lot of their younger talents to other European sides, but a lot of them still manage to find their way back to the Nou Camp at some point.

That has been the situation for years but it’s become more common recently as the path to the first team was largely shut off, but perhaps things are changing there as Ronald Koeman has shown a willingness to get the younger players in the first team.

Young forward Kays Ruiz-Atil isn’t a household name yet as he left Spain to joining PSG at the age of 16, but a report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that the 18 year old is now set to return to the Nou Camp after announcing his PSG departure on social media.

At this point it’s suggested that he’s more likely to link up with the B team next year but they could still get promoted so he would be playing at a good level.

He did feature seven times for the PSG senior side last season so there will be the potential for him to step up to the first-team at the Nou Camp too, and it will be interesting to see if he can live up to that early potential.