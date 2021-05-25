Bayern Munich star sounding out clubs in England with Chelsea move most likeliest

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is reportedly on the hunt for a new club in England’s top-flight and his agent, who has close connections to Chelsea, is expected to try and seal his client a move to Stamford Bridge.

That’s according to Fussball Transfers (via Sports Witness), who claims Coman has been left disappointed with Bayern Munich’s previous contract offers.

The French winger’s current deal expires in the summer of 2023 and with no agreement to extend his deal, the exciting attacker could very well move on once this summer’s transfer window opens.

It has been claimed that Pini Zahavi, the agent who has been tasked with moving Coman, has ‘very close ties’ with the blue half of London.

Most interestingly though, Coman and his father have given Zahavi a ‘mandate’ to sound a move to an English club.

Coman, who has been with Bayern Munich since 2015, has featured in 200 matches, in all competitions and directly contributed to 91 goals along the way.