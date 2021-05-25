Bundesliga star top of Arsenal’s list as Mikel Arteta looks to sort his defence

The departure of David Luiz has left more of a hole in a leadership sense rather than quality on the pitch, but it still looks like Arsenal need to find a top-quality centre back to shore up their back line.

William Saliba should get a proper chance to prove himself next season but it’s too much to ask him to come straight in and excel, while there’s also an issue where any world-class defender isn’t going to be cheap and they probably won’t want to sign for Arsenal just now either.

It means they need to locate talented players who have the potential to be great, and this could be an interesting one from Germany:

Tapsoba does come with everything that you want in the modern centre back – He’s quick, physical, good on the ball and reads the game well, while he also demonstrated in Portugal that he can score a few goals in a season too.

He’s only 22 so he doesn’t come with a lot of experience at the highest level, but he’s been an integral part of a good Bayer Leverkusen team so everything suggests that he could be a brilliant addition.

There is the problem that it appears that Arsenal’s list currently has a lot of players sitting at the top of it, but he’s a name to keep an eye on going into the summer window.