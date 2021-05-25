Chelsea look a step closer to quality free transfer as replacement undergoes medical

Chelsea reportedly look a step closer to sealing the potential free transfer of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Blues have previously been linked with the Italian shot-stopper by the Transfer Window Podcast as he nears the end of his contract at the San Siro.

It now seems Milan are preparing for Donnarumma to leave as he still hasn’t signed a new deal, with Lille ace Mike Maignan preparing to have a medical with the club ahead of joining the Serie A side, according to Fabrizio Romano…

Mike Maignan will undergo his medicals with AC Milan in the next hours. He’s gonna sign until June 2026, AC Milan are paying €13m to Lille + add ons [€15m total]. ??? #ACMilan Donnarumma is set to be out of contract and free agent in 36 days, still no agreement with Milan. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2021

This surely means Maignan is being brought in with a view to replacing Donnarumma, who will be a free agent in just 36 days’ time, as per Romano’s tweet.

Chelsea could perhaps do with another goalkeeper signing after a difficult few years since they sold Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid.

Kepa Arrizabalaga ended up proving a disappointment in that position, leading Chelsea to sign Edouard Mendy last summer, though the jury is still out on him as well.

A top talent like Donnarumma doesn’t become available on a free that often, so you couldn’t blame the west London giants for eyeing up this potential deal.