“Great signing”, “Worth the gamble” – These Chelsea fans excited by surprise transfer rumour

Chelsea FC
Loads of Chelsea fans seem convinced it would be worth bringing Eden Hazard back to the club for a second spell.

The Belgium international was a star player for many years at Chelsea, though he’s endured a nightmare spell at Real Madrid since moving to the Bernabeu in 2019.

It now seems Hazard’s Madrid future is already in doubt, with this report below stating he could be eyeing a move back to his former club Chelsea…

Unsurprisingly, this has got Blues fans talking, and it seems they’re mostly agreed that signing Hazard would be a good deal.

Of course, some are aware it could also be a risky move for the west London giants after his dramatic dip in form, with some talking up a possible loan move for the 30-year-old.

Still, it’s clear Chelsea fans still love Hazard and they’re now egging their club on to try and bring him back to Stamford Bridge this summer…

  1. James says:
    May 25, 2021 at 10:34 am

    Hazard has been all time star for the team bring him back home.

