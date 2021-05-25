Loads of Chelsea fans seem convinced it would be worth bringing Eden Hazard back to the club for a second spell.

The Belgium international was a star player for many years at Chelsea, though he’s endured a nightmare spell at Real Madrid since moving to the Bernabeu in 2019.

It now seems Hazard’s Madrid future is already in doubt, with this report below stating he could be eyeing a move back to his former club Chelsea…

? EXCLUSIVA de @EduAguirre7 ? ? "HAZARD QUIERE IRSE del REAL MADRID" ??"Piensa que la LLEGADA de MBAPPÉ le deja fuera" ?? "QUIERE volver al CHELSEA"#ChiringuitoHazard pic.twitter.com/PqhHnFVNBJ — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 24, 2021

Unsurprisingly, this has got Blues fans talking, and it seems they’re mostly agreed that signing Hazard would be a good deal.

Of course, some are aware it could also be a risky move for the west London giants after his dramatic dip in form, with some talking up a possible loan move for the 30-year-old.

Still, it’s clear Chelsea fans still love Hazard and they’re now egging their club on to try and bring him back to Stamford Bridge this summer…

Hazard was magical at Chelsea. Can he regain fitness after being injured so often recently? A fit Hazard would add a dimension that Chelsea lack—a player who can break down defenses, provide assists and score. Knows the league and club. Worth the gamble. Loan deal would be best. — Arthur Peeples (@ArthurAnpeeples) May 24, 2021

He will be a great signing I want him back — Daniel kedogo (@KedogoDaniel) May 25, 2021

We need hazard right now.The only thing chelsea is missing is goals.Hazard gave us that — FREELANCER ? (@AmJeffa) May 25, 2021

He will ALWAYS be welcome back at The Bridge. Chelsea is his home ? — Saranya Walters (@dukebaby401) May 25, 2021

The disrespect in this tweet for hazard is unbelievable. I’d have him back in a heart beat. Love the guy one of my fave players of all time. The talent he showed for years doesn’t just disappear. — BreezyChats (@BreezyChats) May 25, 2021

Apart from the #ChampionsLeague Trophy the next thing that will bring great joy to my heart is to bring #Hazard back home. He once carried this club on his shoulders, He made us money that hugely contributed to birthing this new era. With our badge on his chest he is a beast. pic.twitter.com/kZ4gtvbJ2w — VINE (@vineetienne) May 25, 2021

Hazard back to chelsea, gladly ill be thrilled "on loan thoe" — 4hrs on check (@phawazky) May 25, 2021

Hazard will always be welcomed back at Chelsea, a loan would be perfect. — MJ (@MujeebLa) May 24, 2021

I think we should get hazard on loan — CFC_Needs1 (@CFC_Needs2) May 24, 2021