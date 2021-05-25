Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic headlines USMNT call-ups for CONCACAF Nations League

The CONCACAF Nations League finals will occur in June, and with the conclusion of leagues in Europe, several players are reporting to their respective training camps.

On Monday, the United States men’s national team announced their 23-player roster for the tournament that will see them face Honduras in the semi-finals on June 3rd.

Nineteen players from different European clubs and some from Major League Soccer will fly to St. Gallen to join the training camp ahead of their friendly against Switzerland on May 30th.

When it comes to the goalkeeping position, Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Zack Steffen (Manchester City) will be making the trip to protect the USMNT goal.

FC Barcelona’s Sergiño Dest highlights the backline of the USMNT, and the rest of the defense consists of John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Tim Ream (Fulham FC), Antonee Robinson (Fulham FC), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray).

In the Juventus FC’s Weston McKennie, who’s coming off winning a Coppa Italia, headlines the midfield along with Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes).

Finally, the USMNT will see Chelsea FC’s Christian Pulisic leads the attack with Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys), Tim Weah (Lille).