De Gea’s Man United future could cause European goalkeeping ‘domino effect’

According to recent reports in Italy, AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to leave the club next club. However, with uncertainty surrounding several top-flight keepers in Europe, Manchester United number one David De Gea’s long-term future could prove instrumental in causing a potential chain reaction.

That’s according to TuttoMercatoWeb, who claims Donnarumma is expected to leave the club when his contract expires next month.

Despite months of negotiations, both parties have failed to agree on a renewal with the highly-rated Italian now sounding out his next destination.

In an attempt to quickly replace their regular keeper, AC Milan is close to landing Lille shot-stopper Mike Maignan in a deal worth £14.7m.

However, as Donnarumma’s next destination remains unclear – there are claims both Juventus and Real Madrid are keen.

With that being said, Real Madrid offloading Thibaut Courtois seems unlikely – especially when it’s also suggested Los Blancos’ preferred keeper is Man United’s De Gea.

Where it gets interesting though is – should De Gea leave Old Trafford, TMW claim the Red Devils will be forced to ‘evaluate a new opportunity – which could prompt an approach for Donnarumma.

To summarise, any potential goalkeeping movements across Europe’s top-flight leagues could depend on the possibility of De Gea leaving Man United.