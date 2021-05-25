Diego Simeone reveals how much he wanted Luis Suarez

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has revealed just how much he wanted the club to sign former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez.

Suarez, 34, shocked Spanish football fans after he opted to join Atletico Madrid from domestic rivals Barcelona last summer.

The deal, which was reportedly worth just £6.3m, saw the South American marksman make the switch to team up with Simeone’s men at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Following what has turned out to be a hugely successful decision, Suarez, who recently guided his new side to their 11th La Liga title, continues to remain a force in top European football.

Speaking recently about how Suarez’s transfer from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid came to be, Simeone revealed just how excited he was at the prospect of landing one of the sport’s most clinical finishers.

“They called me from the club to see if I wanted Luis Suarez,” Simeone told ESPN. “And I laughed, and I said, ‘Are you serious? – We’re going crazy for him, let me call him’.

“And I said, ‘Look Luis, we have to win and you want to win!’

#Simeone : “Me llamaron desde el club a ver si quería a Luis #Suárez.

Y yo me reí, y les dije ¿Me están hablando en serio? Vamos como locos a por el ,Dejenme que lo llame.

Y le dije, Mira Luis, nosotros tenemos que ganar y vos, queres ganar. En #ESPNF360 pic.twitter.com/ahvZcChlA9 — Veronica Brunati ? (@verobrunati) May 24, 2021

Since joining Simeone’s side, Suarez has gone on to feature in 38 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 24 goals along the way.