Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton has reportedly agreed on a free transfer to Manchester United when his contract expires this summer.

The 35-year-old recently held talks over joining Man Utd as a backup ‘keeper, and it now looks like a deal is all agreed and in place for when he becomes a free agent at the end of June, according to the Daily Mirror.

This could be a smart signing for the Red Devils, who would surely benefit from having more depth in goal next season, especially amid doubts over both David de Gea and Dean Henderson.

Both these players are competing to be the club’s number one at the moment, and it’s not clear who will win that battle, though whoever loses it could end up leaving Old Trafford.

ESPN have recently reported that whoever doesn’t start the Europa League final for United tomorrow night will most likely be on their way out of the club in the next transfer window.

There could then be room for Heaton to come in as a reliable squad player in case next season’s number one gets injured or suspended for any period of time.

Stretty News also report that another goalkeeper, Sergio Romero, is attracting interest ahead of a possible summer move away from United.