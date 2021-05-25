Jose Mourinho hopes to beat Chelsea to the signing of a former star who’s admitted he wants to play for him again

Real Madrid aren’t regarded as a patient club when it comes to their transfer dealings, so if a big signing doesn’t light it up in their first two years then they’ll usually be moved on for another shiny-new signing to excite the fans.

In fairness to Eden Hazard the major problem for him in Madrid has been injuries as he’s never had a chance to put a regular run of games together, but it looks like his time is up and he’ll be on the move this summer.

He did turn 30 at the start of the year and his injury history will put a lot of sides off, but a report from Calciomercato has indicated that he could have the option of a couple of reunions in the summer.

They state that the most likely outcome is a return to Stamford Bridge – he’s still immensely popular with the fans so he’ll be able to settle right away, while there’s also a lot of depth in that squad so he’ll be able to rest when needed and hopefully that will help his injury issues.

The second option would be more of a shock as Roma aren’t in a position to match his reported €15m per-year salary, but it’s believed that he does want to work with Jose Mourinho again and Real may have to accept an offer where the Italian side cover a decent amount of his wages.

It does look like he’ll be leaving this summer and a return to Chelsea would be the most romantic option, but he would also give Roma some real star power and that could be fascinating under Mourinho.