Juventus star eyeing shock Barcelona switch

According to reports, Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is considering his future in Turin and could look to move to Barcelona.

The Dutch defender joined Juventus two seasons ago, however, prior to his move from Ajax, the young centre-back was also wanted by La Liga giants Barcelona.

It has been claimed by Catalunya Radio that de Ligt is growing increasingly more uncomfortable in Italy and would welcome a second approach from Barcelona.

The outlet claim that de Ligt would like to team up with former teammate, midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

In fact, de Ligt and De Jong are in contract with one another and continually discuss life in Spain.

However, despite de Ligt’s eagerness to move to Catalonia, the possibility of a future transfer is described as ‘complicated’.

Although it may not be easy to sign de Ligt, who is valued at £67.5m, there is some hope as Juventus and Barcelona have a strong relationship with a player plus cash option rumoured to be considered.