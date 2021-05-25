Menu

Juventus star eyeing shock Barcelona switch

FC Barcelona
Posted by

According to reports, Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is considering his future in Turin and could look to move to Barcelona.

READ MORE: Manchester United, City and Chelsea face paying astronomical transfer fee for Harry Kane

The Dutch defender joined Juventus two seasons ago, however, prior to his move from Ajax, the young centre-back was also wanted by La Liga giants Barcelona.

It has been claimed by Catalunya Radio that de Ligt is growing increasingly more uncomfortable in Italy and would welcome a second approach from Barcelona.

The outlet claim that de Ligt would like to team up with former teammate, midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

In fact, de Ligt and De Jong are in contract with one another and continually discuss life in Spain.

However, despite de Ligt’s eagerness to move to Catalonia, the possibility of a future transfer is described as ‘complicated’.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United, City and Chelsea face paying astronomical transfer fee for Harry Kane
Chelsea look a step closer to quality free transfer as replacement undergoes medical
Neville tells Solskjaer the three signings he needs to deliver the title for Manchester United

Although it may not be easy to sign de Ligt, who is valued at £67.5m, there is some hope as Juventus and Barcelona have a strong relationship with a player plus cash option rumoured to be considered.

 

More Stories Matthijs de Ligt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.