Huge Harry Kane transfer update as Tottenham hatch surprise plan to wreck Man United & Man City’s plans

Tottenham could reportedly have a plan in place to prevent the nightmare scenario of a Harry Kane transfer to the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City this summer.

The England international has been the subject of a long list of recent transfer rumours, but could there still be some hope of Spurs persuading him to stay at the club?

According to the Sun, Tottenham have an ambitious idea up their sleeve – the potential return of Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

MORE: Most valuable Premier League XI, including £99m Liverpool star in irresistible front four & £54m Man United ace in midfield

The report notes that the likes of Man Utd and Man City are chasing the Kane transfer, but they hope that bringing Pochettino back from Paris Saint-Germain could help them keep their star player.

This would be stunning work by Tottenham if they could pull it off, though one has to wonder how likely it is that Pochettino would leave PSG so soon after taking over as their manager.

The Argentine was sacked by Spurs last season in what looked a big mistake at the time, and his successor Jose Mourinho as since also been dismissed by the north Londoners.

Kane would be a dream signing for the likes of United and City, both of whom need a top signing up front next season as they look likely to go head-to-head for the Premier League title once again.

However, these teams might be concerned by their prospects of getting the Kane transfer done if Pochettino can be lured back to Spurs.