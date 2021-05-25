Terms agreed, medical partly done: Liverpool to complete £30.5million transfer this week

Liverpool are reportedly set to complete the signing of Ibrahima Konate this week, according to the latest reports.

The RB Leipzig defender has long been linked with a big move after his impressive form in the Bundesliga, with Fabrizio Romano recently suggesting a deal taking him to Liverpool was close, as peer his column for Benchwarmers.

And now it seems Konate’s move to Anfield could be completed this week for around £30.5million, with personal terms agreed and part of his medical done, according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old could be a superb signing for Liverpool, who look in urgent need of signings in defence this summer after a challenging season.

Jurgen Klopp did well to get the Reds to a third-place finish in the Premier League after lengthy injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, so a signing like Konate could make all the difference for the club as they look to bounce back next season.

The Frenchman is a hugely promising young player who could end up being a fine long-term addition to Klopp’s squad.

LFC fans will no doubt hope this signing can be completed as quickly as possible.