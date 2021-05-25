Leeds United hold talks with impressive Ajax winger

Leeds United have reportedly held initial talks with on-loan Ajax winger Noa Lang.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the impressive attacker, who is currently on loan at Club Brugge, has been in discussions with Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites.

Looking to improve on their ninth-place Premier League finish next season, Bielsa is understood to be sounding out an attacker and a new left-back.

Lang, 21, is extremely versatile and the fact he can play as a centre-forward and both a left and right-sided attacker appears to fit the South American manager’s profile.

It has been claimed that Club Brugge have the option to make Lang’s switch permanent on 1 July, for just £5m.

However, the growing interest from European clubs is forcing the club to weigh up the possibility of making a quick profit on the exciting attacker.

In what has been a hugely successful campaign, Lang, who also represents Holland at U21 level, has racked up 16 goals and is a leading candidate to win the Belgian Pro League’s Player of the Season award.