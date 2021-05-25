Liverpool star “last details” away from completing transfer away on three-year deal

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is reportedly close to finalising a transfer move to Barcelona this summer.

The Netherlands international is a free agent at the end of this season, and recently bid an emotional farewell to Anfield on the final day of the Premier League season.

It now seems things are moving along quickly for Wijnaldum, who is set to join Barcelona on a three-year contract, as per Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

Gini Wijnaldum is set to join Barcelona as a free agent until June 2024 – there’s nothing agreed with FC Bayern, he wants to sign for Barça. Last details and… here we go soon! ??? #FCB @MatteMoretto — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2021

Wijnaldum will undoubtedly be a fine signing for Barca, especially if he gets to link up with his old Dutch national team boss Ronald Koeman at the Nou Camp.

It’s not guaranteed, however, that Barcelona will stick with Koeman after a disappointing season, but some may well feel he deserves more time.

Wijnaldum could end up being a big loss for Liverpool, with the 30-year-old making a great contribution to their recent success in both the Premier League and the Champions League.