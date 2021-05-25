Liverpool on the verge of completing £34million transfer

Ibrahima Konate is reportedly on the verge of leaving RB Leipzig for a £34million transfer to Liverpool, with the deal now described as being almost certain to happen, according to Sport Buzzer.

The France Under-21 international has also been strongly linked with Liverpool by Fabrizio Romano in his recent Benchwarmers column, and it really does seem now like it’s only a matter of time before this move goes through.

Konate has shone in the Bundesliga, looking one of the finest young centre-backs in Europe, and Liverpool would surely be doing very well to win the race for his signature this summer.

It’s been a difficult season at Anfield, though in the end Jurgen Klopp did pretty well to steer his Reds side into the top four despite having so many injuries.

The absence of Virgil van Dijk for so much of the campaign really hurt Liverpool, and there will undoubtedly be concerns over the fitness records of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip as well.

Konate could therefore be an important signing for LFC to help them bounce back next season.

Sport Buzzer suggest the 22-year-old is now close to completing his departure from Leipzig, bringing the German side £34m in the process due to his buy-out clause being triggered.