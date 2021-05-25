Liverpool are reportedly looking the great favourites to win the transfer battle or Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer.

This is according to a report from Spanish football news outlet Don Balon, who state that Real Madrid have also been keen admirers of Bissouma for some time.

The Mali international has shone in his time in the Premier League and could be a terrific signing for a number of bigger clubs, but it seems Liverpool are in pole position.

Don Balon claim the Reds are leading the race for Bissouma, who could move to Anfield for around €35million and act as a replacement for the departing Georginio Wijnaldum.

This could be a blow for Real Madrid, with Los Blancos also in need of making some changes in the middle of the par this summer after a challenging campaign.

Zinedine Zidane’s side were beaten to the La Liga title by rivals Atletico Madrid, and also performed poorly in their Champions League semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

Bissouma could have given them something a bit different in midfield, but they’ll now surely have to look for alternatives.

Liverpool fans will hope this latest piece of transfer gossip proves accurate as Bissouma is likely to continue to improve in the years to come and could be a great fit in Jurgen Klopp’s side.