Man United have plan for three exciting academy graduates next season

According to reports, Manchester United plan on keeping young trio Anthony Elanga, Hannibal Mejbri and Shola Shoretire in and around their senior first-team next season.

That’s according to Manchester Evening News, who claims the young trio, who all featured in the Red Devils’ final Premier League game against Wolves on Sunday, will remain at the club unless ‘very attractive’ loan offers are received.

Although it is possible that in an effort to continue their development, the club will opt to send the exciting trio out on loans, MEN believe it’s more likely manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would prefer the young talents to stay with the club’s first team next season.

Most recently in action on Sunday, United, who went on to beat Wolves 2-1, saw Solskjaer field a youthful and inexperienced side.

Ahead of the side’s Europa League final on Wednesday, the Norweigan took the opportunity to make several key changes, with Elanga (19), Mejbri (18) and Shoretire (17) all featuring.

Elanga actually opened the game’s scoring and while he was a stand out performer, MEN understand that all three youngsters will be given the chance to nail down a place in the first team in the coming years.