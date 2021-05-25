Talks planned: Player to meet with Manchester United to discuss another possible loan transfer

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot is reportedly set to return to the club for talks over his future.

The Portugal international has impressed on loan at AC Milan this season after struggling for playing time for much of his career at Old Trafford so far.

It seems an extension to his stay at Milan could be on the cards as Dalot prepares to meet with United, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Dalot has just played a key role in helping get Milan back into the Champions League, and it’s easy to see why he might be keen to stay with the Serie A giants.

Despite a difficult few years, the Rossoneri look to be improving again, and Dalot could have a big role to play for them again in the future.

There is also unlikely to be a place for Dalot at Man Utd, with the Red Devils having the excellent Aaron Wan-Bissaka as their first choice right-back, while Luke Shaw and Alex Telles are both good options on the left-hand side.

