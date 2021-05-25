Club fear Manchester United are set to make surprise transfer U-turn

West Ham reportedly fear that Manchester United will make a surprise U-turn on Jesse Lingard in this summer’s transfer window and decide to keep him at Old Trafford.

The England international had completely fallen out of favour in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side prior to leaving on loan for West Ham in January, but it wouldn’t be surprising if his form since then has persuaded some figures at the club to change their mind about him.

Lingard’s incredible revival at West Ham has been one of the stories of the season, and Man Utd may well now feel it’s worth bringing him back into their first-team next season.

According to the Sun, West Ham now fear that could be the case, which means they may have seen the last of Lingard in a claret and blue shirt.

The Hammers benefited hugely from having the 28-year-old on their books in the second half of this season, and it could be a tough job trying to replace him this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Lingard does get another chance at United, and if he can then continue his superb recent form back at his parent club.

