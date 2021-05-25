Neville tells Solskjaer the three signings he needs to deliver the title for Manchester United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has named the precise three players he thinks his old club need to sign in order to deliver the Premier League title next season.

During a Q&A with fans on Twitter, former Red Devils right-back Neville made it clear he felt that the additions of Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane would do the job for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

See below for his tweet…

Varane, Kane and Sancho = title https://t.co/KpZ4ydFs8U — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 24, 2021

Man Utd fans would certainly have to see any of those three signings as exciting purchases for the club, as they’re all among the best in the world in their respective positions.

Solskjaer’s side weren’t too far away from challenging Manchester City for the title this year, finishing a respectable 2nd, and with a Europa League final still to play.

It surely wouldn’t take too much more improvement to take United past City, and these players seem ideal for the club’s current needs.

Varane would be a much-needed upgrade on Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, while Kane and Sancho in attack would give MUFC more quality than out-of-form players like Anthony Martial and Daniel James.