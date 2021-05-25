Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has attempted to explain the club’s hugely impressive away form from the Premier League season just gone.

The Red Devils have just completed the league season unbeaten away from home, becoming just the fourth team in English football history to ever manage this, joining Arsenal’s Invincibles in this elite club.

Unfortunately, Man Utd’s inconsistent home form let them down in the title race, with Manchester City ultimately finishing as champions in what ended up being a pretty comfortable title race.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, ex-Red Devil Chadwick explained that he felt the lack of that same intense atmosphere away from home might have made it easier than in previous years.

On top of that, the former midfielder praised the counter-attacking style of football deployed by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, which he feels might be more well suited to away matches.

“Firstly, it’s an incredible achievement to go the whole Premier League season without getting beaten away from home,” Chadwick said.

“If their home form had been anything like what it has been in previous seasons they would certainly have been there or thereabouts in terms of competing to win the title. It may have something to do with the lack of crowds – most away fans dislike them intensely, maybe that gives the opposition more energy going into those games.

“Regardless, it’s something to really build on, and the way Ole’s set out to play a lot of the time, it does work quite well being the away team, using that pace on the break.”