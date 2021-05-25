Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target told he can leave current club

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly told star player Jadon Sancho that he can seal a transfer away from the club this summer amid links with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

The England international has been a stand-out performer for Dortmund in recent years, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young players in Europe with his dazzling displays in the Bundesliga.

It’s unsurprising that a big move could now be on the horizon for Sancho, though it is slightly surprising to see Bild reporting that Dortmund seem so willing to let him go.

Man Utd have also recently been linked with Sancho by The Athletic, who suggested the 21-year-old’s asking price may have fallen as low as £70million, which perhaps means Dortmund are keen to cash in on him as soon as possible.

The German outfit have often had to sell their best players, and after a slight dip in form from Sancho in the first half of the season, perhaps they now feel the time is right to make some money from his sale.

Bild add that BVB have a replacement in mind for Sancho in the form of Lille winger Jonathan Ikone.

If United can land Sancho, it would be a terrific signing to give them an upgrade on the out-of-form Anthony Martial, but Chelsea have also been linked with him by the Sun.

The Blues may well be disappointed with the inconsistent form of players like Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech, so it’s easy to see why Thomas Tuchel might view Sancho as a superior option.

If Dortmund really are prepared to let the former Manchester City youngster go, one imagines there could be plenty of other big-name suitors joining United and Chelsea in the battle for his signature this summer.