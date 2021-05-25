Manchester United, City and Chelsea face paying astronomical transfer fee for Harry Kane

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea all reportedly face paying as much as £200million for the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane miss summer.

The England international is one of the best players in the world, and could now become one of the most expensive of all time if he does leave Spurs at the end of this season.

MORE: Harry Kane breaks his own record with stunning numbers to impress transfer suitors Man Utd, City & Chelsea

According to the Independent, some sources now state that Kane would have an asking price of £200m as Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea are all linked with the 27-year-old.

Tottenham previously sold Gareth Bale to Real Madrid for what was a record-breaking transfer fee at the time, while Kane could equal the current world transfer record set by Neymar when he joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in 2017, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

£200m is undoubtedly a lot of money, but one imagines the likes of United, City and Chelsea could probably just about afford it.

These are all some of the richest clubs in the world and Kane would strengthen all of them if he joined this summer.

Kane would represent a major upgrade on the attacking options at United and Chelsea in particular, while City couldn’t really dream of a more suitable long-term replacement for the departing Sergio Aguero.