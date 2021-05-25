Manchester United urged to seal transfer of star who is “made to measure” for Solskjaer’s side

Manchester United have been told that the signing of Tottenham striker Harry Kane could make them title winners again.

Red Devils legend Mark Hughes is a big fan of Kane and believes he would be a perfect fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and the way they currently play.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hughes said he thinks Edinson Cavani also fits this current United side well, so another option like Kane could be ideal for the club next season.

“I think Kane could take United back to a title-winning level,” Hughes said.

“From watching United this season, the one thing that’s always struck me is that when they don’t have that focal point to the attack, when Cavani isn’t playing and the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial or Mason Greenwood are playing up top, it doesn’t quite function as well as it should.

“I think United are always better when Cavani is actually down the middle. He’s done great for United this year and I think it is great news for them that they’ve been able to keep him for another year.

“Whether that means they aren’t going to pursue Kane really forcefully because they feel in the short-term that they’ve got a solution.

“I think from my point of view, with my red goggles on, I would love Harry Kane to be there because I think he’d be made to measure for Manchester United.

“He’d have a lot of good talent around him, and they’d give him that platform hopefully to win trophies because clearly Harry Kane is at the point of his career where that’s what’s missing from his career.

“He wants to make sure that the next step, if he does make a step, is going to guarantee trophies. It’s not about money, it’s not about prestige – it’s about making your mark in the game.”

Cavani is now 34 years of age so can’t realistically play week in, week out next season, even if he has been in fine form this term and agreed to a one-year extension to his stay at Old Trafford.

Kane is at the peak of his powers after another tremendous campaign with Spurs, so would make sense as an ideal purchase to come in as first choice, leaving Cavani as more of a squad player.