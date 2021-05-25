Menu

Photo: Great omen appears for Man United in the stadium ahead of Europa League Final vs Villarreal

The buildup to a final can often be unbearable as the tension rises, so you want to look for good omens to try and convince yourself that this is going to be your team’s year.

That can often be the result of past results and quirks that have happened in years gone by, but this is an interesting one that’s emerged from the stadium ahead of Man United’s Europa League final against Villarreal:

You would expect them to test out the commonly used graphics on the boards, but that is a very specific one and it could be an interesting one to look back on if Mason Greenwood is the hero in the final!

