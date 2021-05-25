Popular Chelsea star could rejuvenate his career in Germany as Borussia Dortmund seek Jadon Sancho replacement

Initially there was some optimism that Callum Hudson-Odoi could be reborn as a marauding wing-back under Thomas Tuchel, but he’s found himself taking on the role as little more than an impact sub as the season has gone on.

He’s still only 20 years old so there’s no need to panic over his playing time for now, but it would make sense if he wanted to go somewhere that offered him the chance to become a first-team star.

Borussia Dortmund have already developed Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham into key players so there’s every reason to think that Hudson-Odoi would do the same if he went there.

A report from Goal has indicated that Sancho will finally leave Dortmund this summer, and it’s thought that Hudson-Odoi is being eyed as a potential replacement if that does happen.

It’s suggested that there’s no sign of him playing a more prominent role in the team next year and he does have an issue where there’s no obvious place for him in the team if Chelsea play with three at the back, so moving to Germany could suit him perfectly.

It may not go down that well with the fans as he is a popular player and you never want to see a talented kid leave your club in order to kick-start their career and become a star somewhere else, but it might be the best thing to let him go if they don’t have anything planned for him.