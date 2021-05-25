Report claims Boris Johnson met with Man United’s Ed Woodward and approved the European Super League

It still feels like we haven’t heard the last of the European Super League when it comes to the fallout and influential figures receiving their comeuppance, so it’s very important to remember who said what – just in case they claim something very different in the future.

Of course the simplest way of figuring out any decision made by Boris Johnson is to see what he says in public after it all goes wrong and assume his original stance was the opposite, and that appears to be the case here.

The Mirror have reported on a variety of allegations against him as Dominic Cummings does his best to make “The Thick of it” play out in real life, and it’s suggested that the PM met with Ed Woodward before the announcement was made, and he said that it would be a “great idea”

The current government essentially runs by leaking ideas into the media and then claiming to be on the side of public opinion afterwards so this is no shock at all, and it could be very interesting if those claims are actually verified.

Boris Johnson has a long history of failing to tell the truth, and it’s been reported that he absolutely did meet with Woodward but the PM is claiming that he didn’t know anything about the ESL and he spoke out against it after it became clear that it wasn’t a popular idea at all.

Time will tell if there is any major fallout from this, but it’s important to remember that Ed Woodward was forced to fall on his sword once the mess became apparent, while one thing that has united the country has been football and the reaction to this so there could be some serious anger if this is proven.

Ultimately it will be brushed under the carpet when a bigger scandal comes along in a couple of days, but it will be interesting to see if anything else comes of these allegations.