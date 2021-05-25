Talks held: Chelsea star finally set for an exit this summer as two year deal offered by Euro giants

It feels like Olivier Giroud has been linked with a January exit from Chelsea for years, but every November the manager starts to realise how reliable he is and he’ll start to work his way back into the team.

His main goal was getting into the France squad for the upcoming Euros so there was no need to rock the boat this season, but it does look like this summer would be the natural time for him to move on.

His contract is up, it’s expected that Chelsea will sign a new striker so that will further limit his chances to play, while he’s also getting older so it would make sense to play in a less demanding league.

Serie A could be the perfect choice, and a report from Goal has quoted La Repubblica in suggesting that AC Milan have held talks with the French striker, and a two year deal is on the table for him.

It could be a fascinating landing spot as he’ll probably be in rotation with Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the focal point of that attack, but they’ll need to have some pacey runners from deep or you can see opposing defences squeezing their defensive line as high as possible to counteract the pair.

Serie A should be a good league for him and a good run of form should also see him in contention for the World Cup in 2022, but it does look like his time at Chelsea is coming to an end.