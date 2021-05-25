Talks held: Spurs may take a huge risk by appointing successful international manager with chequered Premier League past

It’s fair to say that Spurs did lose some of their identity under Jose Mourinho, so you would expect that the new manager would be someone with a long-term vision and philosophy in mind.

Obviously international management is a completely different kettle of fish when compared to the Premier League, so it’s often hard to tell if a good international manager will be a success at club level.

Roberto Martinez has certainly produced some teams who play nice football, but this would be a fascinating hire:

Would this be a good appointment for #THFC? ?? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 25, 2021

Belgium are an interesting case at international level because they are sometimes written off because they don’t have a history of success, but they do have some genuine world-class performers in the team and have to be considered as one of the favourites going into the Euros.

Martinez did take Belgium to a semi-final in the 2018 World Cup before falling short against France, so it will be interesting to see if he can take them further in the Euros and actually win some silverware.

In many ways this does feel like a turning point for Spurs as they do have an extremely talented squad, so the problem for them will be finding the manager who can take them to silverware rather than slipping back down the table.

In the context of the Premier League you do have to worry that appointing Martinez will return Spurs to how they used to be – great to watch, they’ll develop some outstanding players but ultimately they’ll just be too inconsistent to challenge for silverware or a place in the top-four.

Perhaps he has learned enough ith Belgium to suggest he’s a better manager than we saw at Everton, but you do wonder if he has the ruthless mindset needed to take Spurs to the next level.