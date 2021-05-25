Tottenham make transfer decision on player who is proving difficult behind the scenes

Tottenham have reportedly decided to sell Dele Alli in this summer’s transfer window as he’s proving ‘difficult’ behind the scenes.

Spurs are now keen to find a buyer for Alli despite caretaker manager Ryan Mason bringing him back into the first-team fold towards the end of the season just gone, according to Football Insider.

It remains to be seen which clubs might come in for the England international at this point in his career, with many teams unlikely to be desperate to pay up for someone that Tottenham seem so eager to get rid of.

It’s sad to see how far Alli has fallen after the sensational start he made to life in the Premier League when he joined Spurs as a youngster.

The former MK Dons ace clearly has great natural ability, but things just haven’t worked out for him in the last year or so, and it seems his Tottenham career is now nearing an end.

It will be interesting to see if Alli can bounce back somewhere else, but Football Insider doesn’t mention any current suitors for the 25-year-old.