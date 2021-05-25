Two Barcelona stars could be forced out as four new signings are expected to be announced soon

Barcelona’s problem with their squad in recent years has been a lack of quality rather than a lack of numbers, so it’s expected that a few departures will happen this summer if they are able to sign some new faces.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that four signings are either done deals or close, and you have to wonder what this would mean for some of the current forwards at the club:

Barcelona plans on free agents ?? – Gini Wijnaldum is now close to sign until June 2024. He received approaches from PSG and Bayern but no agreement. – Sergio Agüero: done deal. – Eric Garcia: done deal. – Depay: Barça made their proposal, waiting for Memphis final answer. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2021

The obvious odd man out here is Antoine Griezmann as Ansu Fati is more likely to take the backup role, and it’s impossible to see the Frenchman staying on just to play a rotation role.

Getting rid of him won’t be easy when he’s 30 years old and reportedly earns almost £600k per week, but if that salary figure is even close to being true then it makes no sense to keep him around when that could easily finance three or four other wages in the squad.

The other player who may be expendable is Ousmane Dembele, but again it could come down to what role he’s looking for in the team. It was recently suggested that he would have to sign a new deal or face a season in the stands before leaving next summer, but it’s hard to see him extending his contract if he’s not going to play regularly.

There’s another obvious flaw in this plan as Lionel Messi hasn’t officially extended his deal yet, but if he stays while Depay and Aguero sign, then you have to think that Griezmann and Dembele will be up for sale.