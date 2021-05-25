Menu

Two Barcelona stars could be forced out as four new signings are expected to be announced soon

Barcelona’s problem with their squad in recent years has been a lack of quality rather than a lack of numbers, so it’s expected that a few departures will happen this summer if they are able to sign some new faces.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that four signings are either done deals or close, and you have to wonder what this would mean for some of the current forwards at the club:

The obvious odd man out here is Antoine Griezmann as Ansu Fati is more likely to take the backup role, and it’s impossible to see the Frenchman staying on just to play a rotation role.

Getting rid of him won’t be easy when he’s 30 years old and reportedly earns almost £600k per week, but if that salary figure is even close to being true then it makes no sense to keep him around when that could easily finance three or four other wages in the squad.

The other player who may be expendable is Ousmane Dembele, but again it could come down to what role he’s looking for in the team. It was recently suggested that he would have to sign a new deal or face a season in the stands before leaving next summer, but it’s hard to see him extending his contract if he’s not going to play regularly.

There’s another obvious flaw in this plan as Lionel Messi hasn’t officially extended his deal yet, but if he stays while Depay and Aguero sign, then you have to think that Griezmann and Dembele will be up for sale.

  1. Franklin says:
    May 25, 2021 at 2:45 pm

    Investing in young strikers for which the club can groom a long term will be ok than for a short time.
    Good players likeThiago Alcantra,Somedo,Author Melo where sold for no tangible reason and already cooked players like courtinho,Griezman,Pjanic were brought in. What impact have they contributed to the team?
    Pique,Busquet,Sergio Roberto,courtinho,Pjanic,Griezman must be sold

  2. Franklin says:
    May 25, 2021 at 2:51 pm

    Barca starting eleven should be:

    Pedri. Aguero. Dembele. Messi

    Illoax. Dijon. Miguenza

    Lenglet. Arou. Gracia

    1. Benny says:
      May 25, 2021 at 5:36 pm

      Will this be taking us back or forward. This eleven it’s far mediocre than what we had this season

  3. Jacob Wilson says:
    May 25, 2021 at 6:23 pm

    For me as a Barca follower, Bringing Aguero in make no sense to me taking into considerations his age, than why let Suarez go? I think Barca need to give more playing time to the younger ones there..

  4. ousama abdoullerhy says:
    May 25, 2021 at 6:47 pm

    1.stegen
    2.garcia
    3.Araujo
    4.dest
    5.alba
    6.de jong
    7.pedri
    8.wijnaldum
    9.depay
    10.messi
    11.aguero
    Manager- Ronald koeman

  5. Olami07 says:
    May 25, 2021 at 7:35 pm

    Starting eleven should be -Goalkeeper– Ter stegen or Donnarumma, Defender– Minguesa or De ligt, Araujo, Garcia, Midfielder’s– Pedri, De-jong, Puig or illiax moriba, Forward– Messi, Aguero or Depay, Ansu fati

  6. Olami07 says:
    May 25, 2021 at 7:37 pm

    Starting eleven should be -Goalkeeper– Ter stegen or Donnarumma, Defender– Dest, Minguesa or De ligt, Araujo, Garcia, Midfielder’s– Pedri, De-jong, Puig or illiax moriba, Forward– Messi, Aguero or Depay, Ansu fati

  7. Umar Ibrahim says:
    May 25, 2021 at 8:26 pm

    That’s good

  8. Drisu francis says:
    May 25, 2021 at 8:26 pm

    Its better to drop all spanish aged Players and build the club to the global taste.

  9. Ehis says:
    May 25, 2021 at 8:42 pm

    Starting eleven should be
    Ter stagan

    Dest mingueza aranjo Jose gaya

    De Jong Pjanic wijnaldum

    Messi Depay Dembele

