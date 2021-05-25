Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres has delivered his fans, as well as Manchester United, a passionate message that the Spanish side will do ‘everything’ possible to rip the Europa League trophy away from the Red Devils’ grasp.

United and Villarreal are scheduled to meet on Wednesday night with this season’s Europa League final set to be played in Gdansk, Poland.

After finishing runners-up on three separate occasions, Wednesday’s mouth-watering clash will see Torres’ Villarreal looking to claim their first-ever Europa League trophy.

With the exciting tie now just 24-hours away, Torres, who remains strongly linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford, has spoken about his desire to lift major silverware with ‘The Yellow Submarine’.

“To the fans, I would say, be calm because we are going to give everything to bring the trophy back,” Torres told club legend Bruno Soriano.

Footage courtesy of Interstar Deporte