West Ham could pull off a major coup by beating Arsenal to Brazilian ace this summer

It’s actually amazing to think that some West Ham fans will be a bit gutted at missing out on Champions League football, but they are in the Europa League next season and this is such a great chance to push on and improve when the fans properly return next season.

One of their ongoing issues has been finding the long-term replacement for Lukasz Fabianski in goal, and a report from Mundo Deportivo have indicated that Barcelona’s back-up keeper Neto is emerging as a serious target for them.

He’s been a key starter for Fiorentina and Valencia either side of spells with Juventus and Barca so the quality and experience is there, while he does turn 32 in the summer but that’s often when goalkeepers start to peak.

It’s also worth noting that he’s played 34 times in European competition of his career so that’s almost a full season’s worth of experience to take into the Europa League campaign, and that also has to be a consideration when it comes to making new signings.

The Hammers aren’t the only Premier League side who have an interest in the Brazilian stopper as the report does confirm that Arsenal have shown an interest, but he would likely come in as the starter at West Ham and that also has to be a consideration at this stage in his career.

It’s the type of signing that might not be getting the fans off their seats, but you never want to have a situation where you’re searching for a first-choice goalkeeper so this could solve that problem for a few years