Wolves set to offload £35m midfielder as summer rebuild expected

According to recent reports, Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to make midfielder Ruben Neves available for £35m in order to finance a summer rebuild.

That’s according The Athletic, who claims the Portuguese maestro could be the Molineux Stadium’s first major outgoing.

? Bruno Lage early favourite for #WWFC job

? Scott Sellars-led process to find progressive coach keen to blood young players

? £35m Ruben Neves sale targeted to fund rebuild

? Aim to appoint in 2-3 weeks ? @TimSpiers @greggevans40 @AdamCrafton_https://t.co/mw0ks4oQaq — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) May 25, 2021

Neves, 24, has been with the Midlands side since he joined in 2017 from Porto.

Since arriving, the talented midfielder has featured in 176 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 30 goals along the way.

Despite playing an important role in his side’s fortunes, including helping his side reach the Premier League in 2018, Neves now looks certain to be heading out for the exit.

CaughtOffside writer Leah Smith also hinted that wholesale changes could be on the horizon at Wolves last week.

Spoke with one source just now about thus news who suggested Wolves’ lack of funds probably prompted NES’ decision to leave. No money to spend and an expected summer of one way activity. Bleak. https://t.co/UzcYQnieuk — Leah Smith (@LeahSmith_) May 21, 2021

Following the departure of former manager Nuno Espirito Santos, The Athletic claim Neves could following his boss out of the club with a price tag rumoured to be set at £35m.

The outlet also claims that Benfica manager Bruno Lage is the frontrunner to become the club’s next manager with an appointment targetted within the next two or three weeks.