Arsenal could battle Prem rivals for £40m transfer or try for second loan deal

Arsenal are reportedly facing competition from Aston Villa for the transfer of Norwich City star Emi Buendia.

The Argentine looks a huge talent after impressing in the Championship, helping secure promotion to the Premier League for Norwich this season.

Still, it seems Buendia could be moving on anyway as both Arsenal and Villa are strongly linked as suitors for the 24-year-old in a potential £40million deal, as per the Telegraph.

Buendia looks like he could be a fine fit for Arsenal, though the signing may depend on what happens with on-loan Real Madrid ace Martin Odegaard.

As noted by the Telegraph, Mikel Arteta has suggested he’s keen to extend Odegaard’s stay at the Emirates Stadium, so it could be that the Norway international will arrive on a second loan instead.

Emi Buendia in action for Norwich

Emi Buendia in action for Norwich this season

That could be good news for an ambitious Villa side who are also chasing Buendia, according to the report, with the Midlands outfit clearly keen to keep on improving after a fine season in the Premier League this term.

In many ways, a move to Villa Park might seem more tempting for a player like Buendia right now, with Arsenal not the attractive destination they once were.

