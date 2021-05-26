Arsenal reportedly look to have been given the opportunity to seal the transfer of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma in a swap deal involving Eddie Nketiah.

The Gunners have long been linked with a move for Bissouma after his fine form in the Premier League this season, while Liverpool are also thought to be among his admirers.

Still, according to Aden-Jay Wood in the tweet below, it looks like Arsenal could have the edge in this transfer deal as Brighton are interested in signing Nketiah in a possible exchange deal…

This could be smart business by Arsenal if they pull it off, with Nketiah an unwanted squad player who is surely better suited to a team like Brighton.

Bissouma, meanwhile, seems ideal for Arsenal’s needs next season after unconvincing performances from the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka this term.