Arsenal given opportunity to seal stunning swap transfer for Premier League star

Arsenal reportedly look to have been given the opportunity to seal the transfer of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma in a swap deal involving Eddie Nketiah.

The Gunners have long been linked with a move for Bissouma after his fine form in the Premier League this season, while Liverpool are also thought to be among his admirers.

Still, according to Aden-Jay Wood in the tweet below, it looks like Arsenal could have the edge in this transfer deal as Brighton are interested in signing Nketiah in a possible exchange deal…

This could be smart business by Arsenal if they pull it off, with Nketiah an unwanted squad player who is surely better suited to a team like Brighton.

Bissouma, meanwhile, seems ideal for Arsenal’s needs next season after unconvincing performances from the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka this term.

