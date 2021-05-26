Atlético Madrid latest European club to show interest in River Plate striker

Rafael Santos Borré’s future remains up in the air. The striker’s contract with River Plate expires next month and, so far, has not agreed to an extension or transfer.

With Santos Borré being able to leave on a free transfer, TNT Sports reports that Atlético Madrid is another club interested in the forward. The Spanish club owns a percentage of his rights and could secure all of his rights if they pay River Plate €7-million.

Atlético Madrid bought the player in 2016 but never officially played a match for the La Liga side. The Spanish club has Luis Suárez for one more year, and they could go with Santos Borré should they choose to go that route.

Recently Diego Simeone did reveal he has followed the player’s development, but this is no indicator that transfer talks are occurring. Santos Borré has made 149 appearances for River Plate since joining the club in 2017. The 25-year-old has scored 56 goals with 18 assists.