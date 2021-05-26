“Backwards”, “Disappointing” and “Horrendous” – These fans react to Ross County appointing Malky Mackay as manager

Of course everyone deserves a second chance, but when someone is repeatedly proven to be an abhorrent person then you do have to wonder what’s going on.

It also has to be noted that working in football really is a privilege so the arguments about someone just trying to earn a living don’t wash, and we’ve seen two excellent examples of how this can work in different ways in Scottish football recently.

Livingston boss David Martindale has served time in prison for links to drug supply and money laundering, but you can also see that he’s a guy who is trying as hard as possible to turn his life around.

He’s done interviews where he’s fronted up and tried to act as a positive role model to dissuade others in that situation from doing the same thing, and he’s gained a good amount of respect for doing that.

Then there’s Malky MacKay….

It was reported last night that he was in line for the Ross County job by the Daily Mail despite a scandal where he was racist, sexist and homophobic (that can’t be put down as a one-off, it’s a clear representation of his views)

Ross County are based in Dingwall – a village with a population of around 5500 so there isn’t a massive fan base, and they need to pride themselves on being a community club where everyone feels included.

Beyond the pre-prepared apology there has never been a sense that Mackay has shown remorse for his actions, and there was a strong sense that appointing him was not going to go down well.

Their chairman even spoke out recently to say they need to get their identity back… well what an identity this is:

?? Club News Ross County can today confirm the appointment of Malky Mackay as the clubs new Manager. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) May 26, 2021

This has also gone under the radar because of the character of the new manager, but he’s also not really a great football manager either.

His most recent job at Wigan saw sponsors pull out because of his background and he returned a thrilling record of 5 wins in 25 games so that’s not really exciting you either, and the reaction from Scottish and Ross County fans has been pretty predictable:

Backwards and disappointing appointment. Despite knowing the concerns of the fans , you continued with the appointment anyway. Speaks volumes. — Jack (@JackConnorMunr1) May 26, 2021

You’d have got a better reaction if you appointed Ruth Davidson — Chris Grant ???? (@CaGrant94) May 26, 2021

Sorry County but this is a horrendous decision by you to appoint this very highly undesirable manager. As a non County fan I did have a soft spot for County but that us no more until Mackay is gone. I hate to say it but this appointment deserves relegation. — Chris ?????????????????? (@ArabChris40) May 26, 2021

Every County fan right now including me ? #embarrassing why do you never listen to the fans!!!! pic.twitter.com/rpKpuuUKKU — Nicola Mitchell (@nicx1402) May 26, 2021