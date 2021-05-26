Menu

Barcelona offer four players in potential swap deal for Emerson but another club’s interest is complicating matters

The days have long gone where a club would just pay a fee to sign a player and that was that, but Barcelona do seem to get involved with some complicated transfer dealings.

They are often linked with putting down payments on players for the future, but the deal to sign Emerson is especially complicated.

A report from Muchodeporte has looked at the situation with the player who currently plays for Real Betis, but Barca had the option to sign him this summer and it does look like they want to bring him in.

They do want to avoid paying the transfer fee which would be around €9m, so it’s suggested that they are trying to send a player to Betis instead to essentially make it work like a swap deal.

The players currently on the table are Juan Miranda and Oscar Mingueza, but it’s also thought that Martin Braithwaite and Junior Firpo could come into the discussion, but this gets even more complicated as Villarreal are also thought to be interested.

The report goes on to say that Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi has agreed to join Villarreal this summer, but there’s now a chance that they flip him to Barcelona in exchange for Emerson, but Barca would need to agree terms with Betis first to allow that to happen.

It’s a messy situation that involves so many different possibilities, while it’s still not really clear where Emerson is going to be playing next season

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Abubakar says:
    May 26, 2021 at 2:50 pm

    Lovely barca player

    Reply

