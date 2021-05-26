Barcelona plot potential ten-man clear-out, including Chelsea and Arsenal transfer targets

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to offload as many as ten big-name players in this summer’s transfer window.

Among those could be Ousmane Dembele and Neto, according to Sport, while Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, Miralem Pjanic and Martin Braithwaite are also mentioned.

It’s been a difficult season for Barcelona, and it makes sense that they now look ready to make wholesale changes to their struggling squad in order to recover next season.

This latest transfer news could be significant for Premier League clubs as well, with Chelsea recently linked with Dembele by another report from Sport.

The France international could be an exciting addition for the Blues, as he’s previously shone under manager Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele would also surely represent an upgrade on inconsistent attacking players like Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

Neto, meanwhile, has been linked with Arsenal by Mundo Deportivo, and could be a useful addition to Mikel Arteta’s struggling side.

The Gunners have a number of areas in need of strengthening this summer, and Neto could surely give them a decent alternative to the unconvincing Bernd Leno.