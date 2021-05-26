Barcelona inform Ronald Koeman they’re looking for a replacement manager

Barcelona have reportedly informed manager Ronald Koeman that they’re set to look for replacements for him this summer.

The Dutch tactician only took over at the Nou Camp last summer, but it hasn’t been the best debut season for him and it seems he could now make a speedy exit.

MORE: Spain legend announces he’s coming out of retirement

This is according to the latest from TV3, as reported by Marca, though it doesn’t make it clear which names could be in the frame to replace Koeman.

Most Barcelona fans will probably be pleased to see the back of Koeman, as he arguably looked a pretty unconvincing choice to begin with.

The 58-year-old previously struggled in his time as Everton manager and has never quite had as big a job as the Barca one, even if he’s enjoyed success with a number of teams.

Barcelona have made a few questionable decisions in terms of their managers and their signings in recent years, but fans will hope things can improve under new president Joan Laporta.