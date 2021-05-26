Menu

£40m-rated star “waiting” to “accept” transfer offer from Arsenal as talks resume

Norwich City star Emi Buendia is reportedly waiting to accept a transfer offer from Arsenal as they restart talks over a deal.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with Buendia in a potential £40million deal, as per a report in the Telegraph, and Fabrizio Romano has also provided an update on the saga.

According to Romano, talks have resumed between Arsenal and Buendia’s camp, having also discussed a potential move back in December…

Romano states that the Argentine would be ready to accept a move to the Emirates Stadium and is waiting on negotiations.

Arsenal lost Mesut Ozil in January so could certainly do with this style of player coming in, with Buendia establishing himself as far too good for the Championship this season.

The 24-year-old could be a great fit in Mikel Arteta’s side, with changes clearly needed in this squad after such a dire campaign, with the team’s attacking play looking particularly poor for most of the season.

It might be a big step up for Buendia to go from Norwich to Arsenal, but it seems the north London giants have a lot of faith that he’d be up to that challenge.

