Chelsea set to ramp up efforts to complete double deal for two world-class attackers

Chelsea are set to ramp up their efforts to sign Romelu Lukaku AND Jadon Sancho, according to the Sunday World.

The Blues were one of the biggest spenders in world football last summer, bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and more.

While this season hasn’t panned out exactly as Chelsea fans will have envisaged, they do have a Champions League final to compete in.

Win or lose, the ambition will be to come again, and stronger, next time around. In order to achieve that, further reinforcements will be required.

According to the Sunday World, Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho are top targets for the London club.

The Sunday World report that Chelsea are set to ramp up their efforts to sign Lukaku from Inter Milan following Antonio Conte’s departure.

The report claims that Inter are hoping to raise £80M through player sales this summer, with a deal for Lukaku potentially solving problems for both clubs.

As per the Sunday World, Chelsea will also compete with Manchester United for the signature of Jadon Sancho, who would be another top-class addition to their frontline.

Even if neither were to arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer, Chelsea fans will be delighted to see their club being linked with players of this calibre.

Signing world-class players is the only way for them to bridge the gap between themselves and Manchester City in the Premier League.

